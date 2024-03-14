Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Evergy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Evergy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Evergy Stock Up 0.3 %

EVRG stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

