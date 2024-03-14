Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 478.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $406,195,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,138,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,468,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

