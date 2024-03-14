Trust Co. of Vermont Has $48,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Equinix were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $867.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $845.72 and a 200-day moving average of $794.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.