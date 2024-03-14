Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sempra were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Sempra by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Sempra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

SRE opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

