Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $62,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

