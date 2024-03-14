Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $93.24.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.