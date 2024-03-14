Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 3,000 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

