Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 191 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $285.93 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.55 and its 200-day moving average is $233.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.