Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 620 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $294.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.