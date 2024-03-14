Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 63 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $540.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

