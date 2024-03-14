Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $32,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $36.88 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

