Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $75,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

