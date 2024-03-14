Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Humana were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $345.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

