Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.18

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and traded as high as $35.40. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 769 shares traded.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

