Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 40,775 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

