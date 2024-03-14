Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.74. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 2,899,864 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tuniu by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tuniu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading

