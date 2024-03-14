Twinlab Consolidated (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.01. Twinlab Consolidated shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Twinlab Consolidated Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements and other natural products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vitamins, minerals, resveratrol, collagen, keratin, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab brand; healthy aging and beauty products under the Reserveage Nutrition and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand.

Featured Stories

