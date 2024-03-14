Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $567.18 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $572.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
