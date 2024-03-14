Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Universal Insurance worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

