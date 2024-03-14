Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

