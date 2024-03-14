Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.82

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.82 and traded as high as $64.45. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 12,817,865 shares changing hands.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $221,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 134.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 110.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 584,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 307,027 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.