Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $214.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.14 and its 200 day moving average is $226.31. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $324.50.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

