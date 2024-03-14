Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $127,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

