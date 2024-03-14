Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

