Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,059 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

