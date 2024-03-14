Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Vitalhub Stock Up 3.2 %

VHIBF stock opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.91. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.83.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

