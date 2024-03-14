Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Vitalhub Stock Up 3.2 %
VHIBF stock opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.91. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.83.
About Vitalhub
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.