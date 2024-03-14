Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
Shares of VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.19. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79.
About Vontobel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.