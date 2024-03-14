Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Vontobel alerts:

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.19. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79.

About Vontobel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.