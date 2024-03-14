Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.23% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $96,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,901,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $758,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

