Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Waste Connections worth $111,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

