Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as low as C$3.55. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 35,010 shares.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Westaim from C$5.00 to C$5.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 31.65. The stock has a market cap of C$494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.66.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

