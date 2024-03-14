WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEX opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $235.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

