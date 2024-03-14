Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.52% of Weyerhaeuser worth $117,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

