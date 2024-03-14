William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $15.03. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

William Hill Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

