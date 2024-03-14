Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,118.86

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,118.86 ($27.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,302 ($29.49). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,229 ($28.56), with a volume of 294,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.55) to GBX 2,250 ($28.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,740 ($35.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,118.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,989.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

