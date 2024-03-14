Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of WS stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87. Worthington Steel has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.60 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Worthington Steel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $68,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $11,187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $9,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $9,313,000.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

