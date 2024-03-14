Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.26

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and traded as high as $40.00. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 525,226 shares.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.