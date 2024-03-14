Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.28

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $9.34. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 150 shares traded.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaha Motor
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.