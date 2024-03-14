Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Up 3.8%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.41. 756,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,863,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. HSBC dropped their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

