ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.98

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.98 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 460,335 shares.

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £22.75 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.98.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

