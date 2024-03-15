105,759 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after buying an additional 756,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $3,555,923 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

