1,420 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 657,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

LECO opened at $246.78 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average is $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

