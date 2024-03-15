155,134 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.