18,448 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,749,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,326,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.