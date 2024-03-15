207,500 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $40.02 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,472 shares of company stock worth $4,105,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

