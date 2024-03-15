256,864 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euronav by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,113 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Euronav by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226,312 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EURN

Euronav Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.