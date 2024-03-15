31,857 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. Apple makes up 5.3% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.92 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.