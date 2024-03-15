400,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.