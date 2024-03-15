406,701 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

