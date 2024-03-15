5,496 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 274.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

CAR stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

