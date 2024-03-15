63,605 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 63,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Sysco by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Sysco stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

